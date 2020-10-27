Car Slams Into Tinley Park Home And Sparking Large Fire
Police are searching for a driver who slammed into a home in south suburban Tinley Park home that caught fire. The incident happened early this morning in the seven-thousand block of 167th Street. Authorities say the vehicle was speeding when it drove through a fence, down an embankment, and collided with the garage of a home. The car struck another car in the garage, which ignited a large fire. The blaze spread and damaged two other homes. No one was inside the residence that the car crashed into at the time. The owner of a nearby home that was damaged was able to escape and call 911.