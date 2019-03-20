Carl Sandburg Students Read to Rescue Animals

“Sandburg Dog” (From left to right) Students Cameron Tufuor and Chudy Osita had a chance to say hello to a dog.

Carl Sandburg students from Susan Vanisko’s second grade classroom practiced their reading skills at a field trip to Wags 2 Wishes in Plainfield. The activity not only gave the seven- and eight-year-old children a chance to improve their reading aloud skills, but it also engaged the animals.

The field trip was the grand prize the class won from a Facebook contest sponsored by Wags 2 Wishes. The class submitted a picture and an essay about why the students would like to read to the rescue dogs. The essay described how reading to dogs is proven to improve a reader’s fluency, as well as their confidence. The essays were voted on and the Sandburg essay was selected as the top winner.

At the shelter, the students were able to read to the rescue dogs and play with the puppies. In addition, the students learned how to take care of pets and what the rescue center does to help animals. The students were also treated to a complimentary pizza lunch.