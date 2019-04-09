CarMax Looking to Come to Joliet

On Tuesday afternoon the city of Joliet Economic Development committee will discuss a resolution authorizing an agreement to bring a Carmax auto superstore to the city. The dealership would be located at the northeast corner of Route 59 and Theodore Street, which is currently 40 acres of vacant and unincorporated land. The proposed dealership however would only occupy approximately 9 acres of that land. It is believed the facility would create 20 to 30 full and part time jobs as well as property improvements estimated at $10-$11 million. Carmax has asked the city for a $3.7 million sales tax rebate to be spread out over a 15 year period. According to documents filed with the city, if the project remains on course the dealership could open as soon as June 1st of 2022.