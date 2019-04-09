CarMax Looking to Come to Joliet
By Evan Bredeson
|
Apr 9, 2019 @ 1:36 PM
Joliet Gateway Center Train Station

On Tuesday afternoon the city of Joliet Economic Development committee will discuss a resolution authorizing an agreement to bring a Carmax auto superstore to the city. The dealership would be located at the northeast corner of Route 59 and Theodore Street, which is currently 40 acres of vacant and unincorporated land.  The proposed dealership however would only occupy approximately 9 acres of that land.  It is believed the facility would create 20 to 30 full and part time jobs as well as property improvements estimated at $10-$11 million.  Carmax has asked the city for a $3.7 million sales tax rebate to be spread out over a 15 year period. According to documents filed with the city, if the project remains on course the dealership could open as soon as June 1st of 2022.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Will County Chief of Staff Says Larry Walsh Is Not Leaving Before Term Ends Health Officials Anticipate Tobacco 21 Law To Impact Teen Vaping Striking CSO Musicians Reject Management’s Latest Offer Petitioner Wants Special Prosecutor In Smollett Case From Outside County Bertino-Tarrant Invites Residents to Share Concerns at Plainfield Coffee and Conversation Shake-Up On Horizon For Will County Politicians Causing Domino Effect
Comments