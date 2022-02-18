Cass Street Bridge Going Back To One-Way Traffic

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has provided an update on the re-opening of the Jefferson Street bridge as well as immediate proposed work on other downtown bridges:
Jefferson Street bridge
Scheduled to re-open Monday, February 21, after the morning rush, unless there is inclement weather.
Jackson Street bridge
Scheduled to be closed beginning February 21 after Jefferson Street re-opens for work on IDOT’s remote operation project. It is anticipated that the closure will last for 60 days.
Cass Street bridge
Scheduled to be converted back to one-way westbound on Saturday, February 26. The lane that currently is carrying eastbound traffic will remain closed for several days to allow drivers adjust to the new traffic pattern in an effort to avoid potential head-on collisions. Shortly after the bridge is converted back to westbound traffic only, there will be a temporary lane restriction down to one lane westbound to allow emergency structural repair work to take place. It is anticipated that the lane restriction will be for 30 days. All three lanes will be re-opened after the structural work is complete.