Cass Street bridge over the Des Plaines River in Joliet lane closures begin Aug. 12

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the Cass Street (U.S. 30) bridge over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet, will be reduced from three lanes to one indefinitely beginning, weather permitting, Monday, Aug. 12.

The lane closures are due to corrosion of the structural steel on portions of the bridge, discovered during a recent evaluation. The current posted weight restrictions on the bridge will remain in place. A project to rehabilitate the bridge is anticipated to begin in 2025.

The public can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.