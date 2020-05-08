      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Cass Street Bridge Will Be Closed The Week of May 11th

May 8, 2020 @ 5:00am
Joliet bridge up/md

The Illinois Department of Transportation will be closing the Cass Street (westbound US Route 30) moveable bridge over the Des Plaines River as part of the ongoing moveable bridge centralized control project. The closure begins on Monday, May 11, 2020. It is expected that the work will be complete and the bridge will reopen by Friday, May 15, 2020.A detour will be posted. Drivers are advised to exercise caution and seek alternate routes when traveling in the area

