Election Day is finally here. A few early morning sprinkles then remaining cloudy with a high of 49. Windy, with west winds to 35 mph. Polls in Illinois are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. The Illinois State Board of Elections says as long as you are in line at 7, you will be able to vote. If you are not registered, you can still register to vote today. And the State Board says it’s okay to take a voting selfie, as long as the picture doesn’t show your ballot.