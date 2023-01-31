Catalytic Converters Stolen from Minooka High School Parking Lot

The Channahon Police Department is investigating the theft of several catalytic converters from the parking lot of Minooka Community High School – South Campus. It was at 2:00 pm that the Department received a call regarding the reported theft of catalytic converters from four different vehicles.

The thefts are believed to have occurred shortly after 11:00 am. Sources tell WJOL that the Department has identified a black Audi Q7 as a suspect vehicle, similar to the vehicle recently involved in catalytic converters from Joliet West High School and Joliet Junior College.

It was also back in December that six catalytic converters were stolen from the Minooka High School – Central Campus parking lot. Minooka Police told WJOL that the converters were taken both from teacher and student owned vehicles. Police are looking for a black sedan.

This investigation is active and on-going. Anyone with information about the theft or the black Audi SUV is asked to call the Channahon Police Dept. at 815-467-2112.