1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Catalytic Converters Stolen from Minooka High School Parking Lot

January 31, 2023 4:39PM CST
Share
Catalytic Converters Stolen from Minooka High School Parking Lot

The Channahon Police Department is investigating the theft of several catalytic converters from the parking lot of Minooka Community High School – South Campus.  It was at 2:00 pm that the Department received a call regarding the reported theft of catalytic converters from four different vehicles.

The thefts are believed to have occurred shortly after 11:00 am. Sources tell WJOL that the Department has identified a black Audi Q7 as a suspect vehicle, similar to the vehicle recently involved in catalytic converters from Joliet West High School and Joliet Junior College.

It was also back in December that six catalytic converters were stolen from the Minooka High School – Central Campus parking lot. Minooka Police told WJOL that  the converters were taken both from teacher and student owned vehicles. Police are looking for a black sedan.

This investigation is active and on-going. Anyone with information about the theft or the black Audi SUV is asked to call the Channahon Police Dept. at 815-467-2112.

Popular Posts

1

License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law
2

Arrest Made in Bolingbrook Barber Shop Shooting
3

Joliet Police: Missing Woman Found
4

World's Largest Hockey Stick Coming to Lockport Ice Arena
5

Judge Denies Joliet Man’s Motion to Reconsider Decision 90 Year Prison Sentence

Recent Posts