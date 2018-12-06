Caterpillar Inc. Announces Cuts at Joliet Plant

Caterpillar Inc. has announced layoffs at their Joliet facility in 2019. In a filing with the state of Illinois, the construction machinery manufacturing company states that 285 workers will be affected. Workers will begin losing their jobs on January 2nd and the layoffs will continue until the of June of 2019. Employees were first notified of the layoffs on November 7th. In 2015 Caterpillar announced that it was beginning the process of shifting jobs from the Joliet plant to a facility in Monterrey, Mexico.