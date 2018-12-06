Caterpillar Inc. Announces Cuts at Joliet Plant
By Evan Bredeson
|
Dec 6, 2018 @ 3:36 PM
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Caterpillar Inc. has announced layoffs at their Joliet facility in 2019. In a filing with the state of Illinois, the construction machinery manufacturing company states that 285 workers will be affected. Workers will begin losing their jobs on January 2nd and the layoffs will continue until the of June of 2019. Employees were first notified of the layoffs on November 7th. In 2015 Caterpillar announced that it was beginning the process of shifting jobs from the Joliet plant to a facility in Monterrey, Mexico.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Lewis University Reschedules Winter Commencement Illinois Higher Ed Board Wants 16 Percent Funding Boost Alder Planetarium Offering Free Admission This Week State Agencies Plan For Taylorville Aid Push Plainfield Fire Protection District Participates In “Keep the Wreath Red” Will County Board Speaker Names Prosecutor As Chief Of Staff
Comments