Cathedral Area Preservation Association Awards Scholarships to Nathaniel Schultz & John Ragusa
The Cathedral Area Preservation Association awarded recent Class of 2019 high school graduates, Nathaniel Schultz and John Ragusa, $1,000 scholarships to use toward their pursuit of higher education.
Scholarship applicants had to reside in the Cathedral area and complete an application process that included an essay describing meaningful achievements and how they relate to future goals.
The scholarship awards were presented by members of the CAPA board, Mayor O’Dekirk, and CAPA’s Scholarship & Grants Director, Andrew Chemers.
Founded in 1981, CAPA actively preserves the historic nature of our neighborhood and unique domestic architecture through a variety of events and strategic outreach. Members actively work to preserve the historic nature of the Cathedral Area of Joliet and participates in a multitude of outreach projects such as the provision of neighborhood improvement grants, and community partnerships.
CAPA is the 2017 Joliet Chamber of Commerce and Industry Association Award winner in recognition of dedication and preservation of the Cathedral Area.
For more information about CAPA, visit www.capajoliet.net.