Cathedral Area Preservation Association Presents $3,000 Donation to Cornerstone Services

The Cathedral Area Preservation Association presented a $3,000 donation to Cornerstone Services at their board meeting on December 10. The donation was made possible through profits raised from the annual Beer Walk fundraiser. Cornerstone Services provides progressive, comprehensive services for people with disabilities, promoting choice, dignity and the opportunity to live and work in the community. CAPA is proud to give back to the community, and has donated over $6,000 this year through scholarships and donations.

The work of CAPA would not be possible without the generosity of sponsors which include:

Platinum: The Voyager Group, Essington Road Animal Hospital, D’Arcy Buick GMC, First Presbyterian Church of DuPage and University of St. Francis

Silver: Joe’s Beverage Warehouse and Dirty Deeds Landscaping