Catholic Charities of the Joliet Diocese Hosts Three Back To School Fairs Across Counties

The school year just ended but Catholic Charities is already getting families ready for the start of the new school year this August.
Catholic Charities Diocese of Joliet will host its 30th annual Back to School Fair from 3-6 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022 at St, Mary Immaculate Parish, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. But you must register first. Participants will drive thru to receive backpacks and school supplies. But you must register online first. Dan Waddick event coordinator for Catholic Charities, says low income families should take advantage of this and you don’t have to prove your income either.
The Will County school fair will take place on Monday, July 25th. For Kankakee and Iroquois counties, on Tuesday, July 26th and in DuPage on August 10th.
Registration is limited, go to CatholicChartiesJoliet.org.