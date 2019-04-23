Cause Of Nettle Creek Clubhouse Fire May Be Released Today

It’s been more than three weeks since a fire destroy the Nettle Creek Clubhouse at the Nettle Creek Golf Course in Morris and investigators concluded their investigation on Monday, April 22nd. Morris Fire Chief Tracey Steffes has confirmed to WJOL that the investigator by the State Fire Marshals will be released sometime today.

The clubhouse was under construction and ready to be reopened in a few weeks.The 6-thousand square foot wood frame clubhouse is a total loss according to Morris Fire Chief Tracey Steffes. When crews arrived on the scene on Monday, April 1st at approximately 11:30 p.m., the roof was fully engulfed in flames. The clubhouse was built about 25 years ago and was being remodeled and set to open in a few weeks. The Nettle Creek Golf Course is on Saratoga in Morris. The golf course is not affected. No one was injured.