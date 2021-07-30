      Weather Alert

CDC: Delta Variant As Contagious As Chickenpox

Jul 30, 2021 @ 12:30pm

ATLANTA (AP) –  New evidence showing the delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox has prompted U.S. health officials to consider changing advice on how the nation fights the coronavirus.

Recommending masks for everyone and requiring vaccines for doctors and other health care providers are among measures the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering.

That’s according to internal documents obtained by the Washington Post.

The presentation for CDC staff tells them to “acknowledge the war has changed.”

It also notes that infections in vaccinated people may be as transmissible as in the unvaccinated.

Popular Posts
Crash Kills 6-Year-old Joliet Girl
New COVID Cases Quadruple In Illinois Before Big Festival
Missing Crest Hill Woman May Have Been Seen in South Bend, Indiana
Crest Hill Couple Charged in January 6th Capitol Breach
COVID-19 Cases On The Rise In Illinois, Governor Weighing Possible Restrictions
Connect With Us Listen To Us On