1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

CDC Expands Warning About Charcuterie Meat Trays As Salmonella Cases Double

January 18, 2024 6:48PM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – Federal health officials are expanding a warning about salmonella poisoning tied to charcuterie meat snack trays sold at Sam’s Club and Costco stores.

At least 47 people in 22 states have been sickened in the outbreak linked to Busseto brand and Fratelli Berreta brand meat trays.

Ten people have been hospitalized, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

Consumers should discard the foods.

Salmonella poisoning can cause severe illness, particularly in young children, older people and those with weakened immune systems.

Popular Posts

1

Owner Will Be Responsible For Cost Of Clean-Up
2

A Woman Returns Home To Family After Being Fired From Job But Ends Her Life
3

Significant Winter Storm With Up to 12 Inches Of Snow Possible In Will County
4

One Person Dead Following Crash on I-55 Over The Weekend
5

Second Joliet Nursing Home To Close Within A Year

Recent Posts