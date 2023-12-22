1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

CDC: Flu And COVID Infections Are Rising And Could Get Worse Over The Holidays

December 22, 2023 1:50PM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials say flu and COVID-19 infections are expected to ramp up in the coming weeks.

They say the increases will be fueled by holiday gathering, low rates of vaccinations and the latest version of the coronavirus that appears to spread more easily.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday that high levels of flu-like were seen last week in 17 states.

Health officials are keeping an eye on a version of the ever-evolving coronavirus.

But officials say there’s no evidence that the strain causes more severe disease than other recent variants.

Popular Posts

1

Heavy Equipment Needed To Clear 600 Pound Animal From Interstate
2

Bull Elk From Wisconsin That Traveled To Joliet Area Has A Name And Reputation
3

Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested Following Stabbing In Lockport and Subsequent Police Chase
4

Plainfield Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Stabbing Victim 18 Times In Lockport Parking Lot
5

Semi-truck goes off the road in Will County

Recent Posts