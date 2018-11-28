CDC: Illinois Has Seven AFM Cases

FILE - This Sep. 9, 2005 photo provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows the then-newly constructed 11-story Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratory located at the CDC's Roybal Campus in Atlanta. In a government spending bill passed by Congress in March 2018, CDC officials got $480 million for a new lab to handle dangerous germs, replacing the aging one. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

Federal health managers say Illinois has seven of the 116 confirmed cases of a rare polio-like disease. The CDC yesterday said that 31 states have at least one case of acute flaccid myelitis. There are another 170 possible cases. CDC officials say 90 percent of the cases are in children, but they still have no idea what is causing the disease.