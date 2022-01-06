      Breaking News
Cass Street Bridge Closed

CDC Reports Highest Number Of Rabies Deaths In A Decade

Jan 6, 2022 @ 1:09pm

NEW YORK (AP) – Health officials say five Americans died of rabies last year – the largest number in a decade.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday released a report focusing on three of the deaths, all stemming from contact with rabid bats.

CDC officials said the deaths were tragic and could have been prevented.

They say some of the deaths occurred because people didn’t realize they’d been infected or refused life-saving shots.

Those shots must be given within two weeks of exposure to the virus.

There were no rabies deaths reported in 2019 or 2020.

Popular Posts
Arrest Made in Connection to Crest Hill Shooting
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE RELEASE STATEMENT FROM THE FAMILY OF BRADLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT SERGEANT MARLENE RITTMANIC
2022 picnic shelter and camping permits go on sale Jan. 3
Illinois Schools Will Not Follow CDC Quarantine Guidance
Illinois' Minimum Wage Increasing In 2022
Connect With Us Listen To Us On