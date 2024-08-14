Cedricka Carver Named New USF Dean of Student Life

University of St. Francis (USF) has announced that Cedricka “Ceddi” Carver has been named USF’s new Dean of Student Life.

After a thorough search process, the University of St. Francis (USF) has announced that Cedricka “Ceddi” Carver has been named USF’s new Dean of Student Life. Carver began her new role at USF on August 1st.

Carver has held a variety of Residence Education and Student Life positions of increasing responsibility at USF since 2013, including serving as the Interim Dean of Student Life for the past month. In her interim role, she ensured a smooth, successful transition – including preparing to welcome USF’s Fall 2024 class.

“Ceddi brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of excellence to this role. Indeed, as Director of Residence Education and Student Life, she made significant contributions to student development, crisis response, retention, and campus engagement. Over her time at the university, she has developed a variety of residential and engagement initiatives, including the robust resident assistant curriculum, Saints Overnight program, Commuter Lodge, and many others. She has also taught in the First-Year Foundations course and supported incoming students through the First-Year Transition summer bridge program,” said USF President Arvid C. Johnson, Ph.D.

As she begins her new role, Carver continues to see opportunity in the unique aspects of campus life at USF.

“USF is a vibrant place to connect with people from different walks of life with the addition of knowing and living out the university values. Our values and the people create an environment that is welcoming and unique. I look forward to nourishing that very environment through positive interactions, developing intentional spaces for connect and being a welcoming individual of the community,” she said.

Carver also plans to continue current efforts in which she is involved to enhance student supports, as well as proceeding with new initiatives and collaborations to help students persist and succeed.

Having served at USF since 2013, Carver reiterates the place that working directly with students has had in her decade-plus tenure at Joliet’s university.

“There is something very special about the people at USF. Each new year presents an exciting opportunity to embark on a journey with a new group of first year students within this community. I find it rewarding to be able to learn, grow and challenge myself and others at an institution that values giving back to others, respect for all, opportunities to get involved and connecting with compassion,” she said.

Born and raised in the Joliet community, Carver remains connected to the community and continues to build upon external partnerships. She is currently working towards her Ed.D. in Leadership, Learning, and Stewardship at USF.