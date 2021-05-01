Celebrate Mom’s Day or ‘Pedal the Prairie’ with the Forest Preserve

Bike 8 miles on a paved path during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Pedal the Prairie” program on May 8 at Hickory Creek Barrens Nature Preserve in New Lenox. (Photo via Shutterstock)
May Forest Preserve programs feature Mother’s Day activities, a celebration of migrating birds, a bike hike in New Lenos and 18th-century history. Program registration is available via the District’s online Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Zoom links will be sent upon registration. Face masks are required for in-person programs. Here is the lineup:
Mother’s Day Weekend – Monee Reservoir: 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9, at Monee Reservoir Visitor Center, Monee Township. Free, all ages. Contact phone, 708.534.8599.
Happy Mother’s Day, mom! This weekend is for you. Enjoy fishing or boating at Monee Reservoir. Moms will receive a special gift to help them celebrate the day. Registration is not required.
Mother’s Day Weekend – Plum Creek Nature Center: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Free, all ages. Contact phone, 708.946.2216.
Celebrate Mother’s day by visiting Plum Creek Nature Center to hike its many trails. Moms will receive a special gift to help them celebrate the day. Registration is not required.
A Hike for Mom: 9:30-11 a.m. Sunday, May 9, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Free, all ages. Contact Phone, 815.722.9470.
With spring in full bloom, motherhood is visible everywhere. Witness and learn about the various methods Mother Nature uses to raise up the next generation. On this guided hike, you’ll visit woods and prairie all along the rivers, allowing for maximum opportunities to see moms hard at work. Register by Friday, May 7.
Migration Celebration: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 8, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Free, all ages. Contact phone, 815.722.9470.
Join the Forest Preserve in celebrating World Migratory Bird Day. Activities include: Bird Bio-Blitz and Big Day Competition from 8-10 a.m. Guided hikes and activities at 10 a.m., 11.a.m, noon and 1 p.m. The top birder from the Big Day Competition will win a Smithsonian field scope and tripod. In addition, Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center will be in attendance with some of their birds of prey, and Lil Deb’s Mobile Eats will be serving food from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Register for the Bio-Blitz, Big Day Competition and hourly hikes by Friday, May 7.
Pedal the Prairie: 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, May 8, Hickory Creek Barrens Nature Preserve, New Lenox. Free, all ages. Contact phone, 815.727.8700.
Join other cycling enthusiasts on an 8-mile ride as you get a chance to explore trails you may not have ever experienced before. Join a group of individuals looking to ride and challenge themselves in fun, new ways while learning a little bit about the Forest Preserve District along the way. Register by Thursday, May 6.
History at Home – Money, Mail & Packaging (Zoom Webinar): 2-2:45 p.m. Saturday, May 8, online. Free, ages 16 or older. Contact phone, 815.886. 1467.
Learn about how 18th-century people wrote, sent and received letters. Learn how French voyageurs played an important role in delivering supplies to forts, posts and settlements. Pull up a seat in front of your computer to learn about early postage. Registration is required.
Traders Cabin Open House: 1-3 p.m. May 9, May 27, June 11 and June 20, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Free, all ages. Contact Phone, 815.886.1467.
Step inside the Forest Preserve District’s 18th-century Fur Traders Cabin, which complements the exhibits at Isle a la Cache Museum. See the many goods that French fur traders brought from New France. Learn about the furs and other items used as money during trades. A naturalist will be available to answer questions. This is a drop-in program; come anytime between 1-3 p.m. Registration is not required.
For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.