      Breaking News
FBI Responding to “Critical Incident” at Romeoville Bank

Celebrity Chef Mario Batali Acquitted Of Sexual Misconduct

May 10, 2022 @ 1:44pm

BOSTON (AP) – Celebrity chef Mario Batali has been cleared of sexual misconduct following a criminal trial in Boston.

A woman had accused Batali of forcibly kissing and groping her while taking a selfie at a restaurant in 2017.

Batali’s lawyer argued that the Boston assault never happened and said the accuser has a financial incentive to lie.

The judge found him not guilty on Tuesday.

The chef had waived his right to a jury trial.

Batali had faced indecent assault and battery charges, which carried up to 2 1/2 years in prison.

Batali’s accuser has filed a lawsuit that’s pending.

The career of the 61-year-old former Food Network fixture crumbled amid sexual misconduct allegations from four women in 2017.

Popular Posts
Semi vs Viaduct in Joliet & Ruby Street Is Down Due Stuck Barge
UPDATE: Minooka Fire Officials Investigating Possible House Explosion
Man Charged In Death Of Teenage Daughter In Tinley Park
State’s Attorney James Glasgow Announces Carlos Rosado Sentenced to 20 Years for Possession and Intent to Deliver Controlled Substances
Eric Mattson Appointed In 43rd State Senate Seat
Connect With Us Listen To Us On