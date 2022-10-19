Celtic Insurance Fined By State

(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

A Chicago-based insurance company is being fined by the state. The Celtic Insurance Company was fined one-point-two-five-million-dollars for violating the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act and the Network Adequacy and Transparency Act. MHPAEA is a federal law that requires health insurance plans to have equivalent levels of coverage for mental health and substance use disorder care as for medical or surgical care. NATA mandates that health insurance carriers maintain an adequate network of providers.