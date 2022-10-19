1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Celtic Insurance Fined By State

October 19, 2022 10:41AM CDT
A Chicago-based insurance company is being fined by the state.  The Celtic Insurance Company was fined one-point-two-five-million-dollars for violating the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act and the Network Adequacy and Transparency Act.  MHPAEA is a federal law that requires health insurance plans to have equivalent levels of coverage for mental health and substance use disorder care as for medical or surgical care.  NATA mandates that health insurance carriers maintain an adequate network of providers.

