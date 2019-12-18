Center Street Ramp Closure in Joliet
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that pavement patching on the ramp from eastbound Interstate 80 to northbound Center Street, in Joliet, is scheduled to take place, weather permitting, 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20.
In order to complete the work, the ramp will be closed temporarily, reopening on Saturday. Because of the short nature of the closure, no detour will be posted. Motorists are advised to use the Larkin Avenue (Illinois 7) or Chicago Street (U.S. 52/Illinois 53) as alternative routes.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.
Click here to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 1. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at www.travelmidwest.com.