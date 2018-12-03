Central Illinois Recovering After Nearly Two Dozen Tornadoes
By Monica DeSantis
|
Dec 3, 2018 @ 5:13 AM
File photo of a tornado

The National Weather Service is reporting 22 tornadoes caused havoc in Central Illinois on Saturday. About 30 miles southeast of Springfield is Taylorville, which was hardest hit. Storms downed power lines and uprooted trees. There have been no reported deaths. Governor Bruce Rauner toured the area on Sunday. He activated the state’s emergency operations center. Three people were seriously injured and are being treated. There were 18 additional minor injuries. About two-thousand people remain without power on Sunday afternoon.

