CEO of St. Joseph Medical Center In Joliet Steps Down

A shake up at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. This departure of CEO Christopher Shride comes at a time when more than 500 nurses remain without a contract. The hospital is run by Ascension and has dealt with two strike dates by nurses that lasted for four days as per Ascension guidelines. Nurses have been without a contract since July of this year. Shride will be staying through the end of the year and an interim president has been identified. That person will begin their duties in January of 2024. WJOL has not confirmed who the interim president will be.