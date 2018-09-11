Ceremonies Being Held In Chicagoland For 9/11 Anniversary

Flags fly at half mast at the Washington Monument during the six year anniversary of September 11, in Washington on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2007. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Illinois’ governor is asking people to fly their flags lower today. Governor Rauner yesterday asked for flags across the state to be flown at half staff to commemorate 9/11. The governor says all flags at state buildings will be lowered from sunup to sundown.

A number of events will be held throughout Chicagoland today to remember the victims of the September 11th terrorist attacks. The Chicago Fire Department will hold a Moment of Silence Remembrance Ceremony this morning at the Engine 42 station in River North. Ceremonies will also be held in Aurora, Des Plaines, Elgin, Naperville, Schaumburg, Waukegan and others. Today marks the 17th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks.