Chairman of Joliet City Center Partnership To Become Interim City Manager

Joliet City Mayor and City Council wasting no time in finding a permanent City Manager and will be naming an interim City Manager this Friday. A Special City Council meeting will be held this Friday, June 9th to discuss three things.

In closed session the council will authorize a resolution to execute a separation agreement between the City of Joliet and City Manager Jim Capparelli.

Then they will approve and execute an employment agreement with Rod Tonelli for the position of Interim City Manager. Tonelli currently serves as the board chairman for the Joliet City Center Partnership.

And the third topic of discussion related to the city manager is to hire a firm to seek out qualified candidates for the permanent position of City Manager. The council is expected to award a contract with GovHR. The company is a recruiting firm specializing in staffing needs for the public and non-profit sector.