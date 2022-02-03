      Weather Alert

Chambers All In For Economic Recovery Releases Statement After Governor’s Budget Address

Feb 3, 2022 @ 10:40am
Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce

Chambers All In for Economic Recovery is a coalition of over 40 chambers (including the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry) from every corner of the state advocating for policy, legislation, and regulation to help Illinois businesses recover from the pandemic. The coalition issued the following statement:

“We are encouraged to hear the Governor’s call to renew the EDGE credit program as it is a top priority for the Coalition. But one of the top issues facing businesses is addressing the $4.5 billion Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund Deficit. If not addressed, companies across Illinois will see a significant tax increase and their future growth will be hindered. Those seeking unemployment benefits will see reductions in the amount and duration of benefits available to them. This spring, the Coalition looks forward to working with the administration and the Illinois General Assembly to ultimately resolve the deficit and ensure businesses are not on the hook for more taxes when many can least afford it.”

Those interested in learning more about the All In platform should visit the chamber web page at www.jolietchamber.com or by calling 815.727.5371.

Joliet Chamber press release

