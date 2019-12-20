Chance The Rapper, Common To Headline 2020 NBA All-Star Game In Chicago
Chance the Rapper, right, greets Benny the Bull before an NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the San Antonio Spurs Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
A pair of Chicago rappers will headline musical performances at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game at the United Center. Chance the Rapper will perform at halftime and Common will welcome fans and lead player introductions. The game is being played February 16th at the UC. Chance The Rapper’s brother and fellow rap artist, Taylor Bennett, will perform at halftime of the NBA Rising Stars Game on February 14th.