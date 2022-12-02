1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Changes Approved for the SAFE-T Act

December 1, 2022 10:56PM CST
Legislators in Springfield have made changes to the controversial criminal justice reform bill known as the Safe-T Act. One of the changes include adding kidnapping and arson to the list of charges that will allow someone to be held before awaiting trial.

The SAFE-T Act’s most controversial amendment is the “Pre-trial Fairness Act.” That provision will eliminate cash bail in the state of Illinois starting January 1st. The Illinois Senate voted 38-17 to approve changes and later the Illinois House would follow with a vote of 71-40.

