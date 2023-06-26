1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Changes Coming To Memorial Stadium In Champaign

June 26, 2023 1:00PM CDT
Changes Coming To Memorial Stadium In Champaign
Changes are coming to Memorial Stadium in Champaign.  University of Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman has been making incremental improvements in and around the facility, such as replacing the turf last year.  Whitman says other improvements are coming to the venue this upcoming season, including new polished concrete floors on the east side, and larger TVs are in the concourses.  In the future, Whitman is planning to add in-stadium Wi-Fi, a new video board, and new lights that can become part of the game day experience.  The cost of the upgrades is between 25- and 30 million-dollars.

