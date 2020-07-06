Changing A Flat Tire On I-55 Sends One Man To The Hospital

      Breaking News
Jul 6, 2020 @ 10:51am
Illinois State Police/DeAnn Falat

The driver of a service-truck attending to a flat tire of a semi-tractor tractor is fighting for his life after being hit by another vehicle on I-55 near Cicero. The Illinois State Police responded to the crash at approximately 2:45 a.m. The service truck was parked in the right lane. The driver of the service-truck was standing out of the vehicle in front of his vehicle. Another vehicle traveling northbound on I-55 hit the rear end of the service truck which pushed into the service-truck operator. Two lanes were closed for the traffic crash investigation for over five hours. The driver of service-truck was transported to a local area hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle who crashed into the truck is a 33-year-old male from Romeoville. The crash investigation is open and ongoing.

