Channahon 10-Year-Old Draws Pictures On Postcards For Nursing Home Patients
A 10-year-old Channahon boy has been busy during the stay-at-home order. Jakob Koppers has been making cards and sending them to residents in homes that cannot have visitors. The most recent set of letters was to a home in Park Forest for residents with mental disabilities. Kristin Koppers says her son has been painting since the age of five. He loves to draw hearts and rainbows. Plus they add an inspirational message as well.