Channahon Firefighters Rescue Man From Inside Water Tower

Channahon firefighters rescued a man who was cleaning a water tower on South Youngs Road yesterday. The call came in yesterday morning at 11:25. The 35 year old was on the inside of the water tower, and was reportedly having difficulty breathing.

At 1:40 p. m., the man was lowered to the ground and was transferred to an ambulance crew standing by.

The rescue took approximately two hours. No injuries were reported to firefighters or technical rescue operators. Ambient heat, height of the rescue environment, and extraction were all challenges overcome by first responders.