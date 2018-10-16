Channahon Gymnastics Coach Charged with Criminal Sexual Assault and Abuse

A 68-year-old Channahon man who was a Gymnastics coach was arrested on Monday on charges of Criminal Sexual Assault and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse. Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow, along with the Channahon Police Department, announced the arrest and charges of Jose Vilchis, the former gymnastics coach who was alleged to have performed lewd acts on a minor between the ages of 13 and 17. These alleged acts happened while Vilchis was coaching the young girl at I&M Gymnastics from December of 2012 and December, 2013. Vilchis was arrested yesterday at the Walmart where he is employed and charged with six counts of Criminal Sexual Assault and two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse. Bond has been set at $3 million dollars, and his first court appearance is November 1st at the Will County Courthouse. Anyone else with any information regarding the case are asked to call Channahon Police at 815-467-2112.

–Jeremy Scott–