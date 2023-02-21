Channahon Gymnastics Coach Sentenced to 96-Years in Prison

Jose Vilchis

A Will County judge has sentenced a 72-year-old Channahon man to 96-years in prison for the Criminal Sexual Assault of a teenage girl. Jose Vilchis was given the sentence on Tuesday afternoon by Judge Daniel Rippy. A jury found Vilchis guilty in June of 2022 on eight counts of Criminal Sexual Assault.

The abuse of the girl took place in Channahon in 2013 and 2014 when Vilchis was a coach at I&M Gymnastics in Channahon. The jury also heard evidence that he had engaged in sexual crimes against three other teenage girls going back as far as 1997.

Vilchis will receive credit for 1591 days served.