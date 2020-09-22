Channahon Man Arrested In Indiana After Weaving In & Out Of Traffic Travelling 116 mph
Jay N. Moore-McGee/Porter County Jail
A thirty-year-old Channahon man arrested in Porter County after driving into the side of another car on I-80/94 in Indiana and then failing to stop for police while traveling 110 miles per hour. According to the NorthWest Times, Jay N. Moore-McGee was weaving in and out of traffic on Sunday morning at about 7:30 when he allegedly side swiped another vehicle and didn’t stop.
An Indiana State Tropper spotted his vehicle traveling 116 mph, weaving in and out of traffic. Once police were able to get the driver to stop, Moore-McGee and a passenger switched seats. He refused to identify himself after being transported to the Porter County Jail. He faces several charges including driving while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and operating a vehicle that isn’t licensed.