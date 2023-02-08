Channahon Police Investigating Firearm at Local Field House

Channahon/md

The Channahon Police Department is releasing details following an investigating into a firearm at a local field house. It was on the morning of February 7th that the presence of a firearm at the Heritage Crossing Field is said to have taken place. The field house shares an elevated indoor walking track with Channahon Junior High.

The incident was reported to Channahon Police on February 8th. The adult who was in possession of the firearm has been identified. The case remains open and active.

The investigation was conducted in cooperation with the Channahon Park District and the Channahon School District 17.