Channahon Police Looking For Richard K. Buss
Channahon Police
Channahon are searching for a man accused of shooting unauthorized videos of a juvenile.
In late July, the Channahon Police Department opened an investigation into the man, after a family member reported finding unauthorized video records of a juvenile family member on the phone of Richard K. Buss.
The investigation led to the approval of a two-count warrant for Unauthorized Video Recording, which is a Class 3 Felony. The warrant for Buss was issued August 21, 2019. The bail is specified in the amount of $75,000, with 10% to apply. As of this time, Buss remains at large.
Anyone with information on Buss’s location is asked to call the Channahon Police Department at 815-467-2112 or 911 in the case of an emergency.