Channahon Police make arrest after multiple complaints

Channahon Police have made an arrest after receiving multiple complaints about a local business. Between March and June of 2023 the department received multiple complaints concerning the misuse of funds by William Vessel Jr. Vessel owns and operates ‘Black Jack Builders LLC.’

It was during the course of the investigations that police learned that Vessel had allegedly misappropriated funds initially provided to secure new construction projects. The cost of these projects were between $10,000-$100,000 from multiple customers within both Will and Grundy Counties.

On Sept. 6, 2023, a Grundy County warrant was issued for two counts of theft. Vessel was arrested and posted his bond. If you believe you or someone you know may be the victim of William Vessel or Black Jack LLC, you are encouraged to contact Channahon Police at 815-467-5152.