Channahon Police Use Spiked Stop Sticks To Slow High Speed Police Chase

Channahon police being credited with slowing down a high speed chase that started in Coal City overnight. Coal City Sgt. Tom Logan tells WJOL that at 1:30 this morning, police noticed suspicious activity regarding a vehicle in town. When police tried to stop the car the driver attempted to ram the officer’s squad car before taking off.

Coal City Police find out the vehicle was reported stolen from Naperville last Friday. The vehicle turned off their lights and was speeding along I-55. Channahon police department deployed officers with stop sticks which have spikes on them to help deflate a vehicle’s tire. The officers had to get ahead of the vehicles and position themselves in a safe area in order to throw down the 4 foot stop sticks. The spikes had to be yanked back after the offending vehicle ran over the spikes so as not to deflate the tires of other motorists. The stolen vehicle drove from Channahon to downtown Chicago at McCormick Place on a flat tire. Speeds prior to Channahon reached speeds of 90 mph. No one was injured. Three juveniles and one adult have been arrested. All are from Englewood in Chicago. Charges range from reckless driving to stolen vehicle and fleeing police. Sgt Logan says he doesn’t know why they were in Coal City.

To hear the entire interview with both Coal City Sgt. Tom Logan and Channahon Deputy Chief Adam Bogart click below.