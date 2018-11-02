Charges Filed in Ashley Tucker Murder

The Joliet Police Department has announced that charges have been filed in connection with the murder of Ashley Tucker. Peter Zabala has been charged with three counts of First Degree Murder, and two counts of concealment of a Homicide. Tucker, a 25-year-old from Joliet, was last seen on October 13th. Her body was discovered on the Lockport/Joliet border late last week. Zabala is believed to be the last person to see Tucker alive. He was already in custody for violating the Illinois Sex Offender Registry dating back to an conviction from 2007. WJOL has been given the following statement from Interim Police Chief Al Roechner:

“On 11/02/18 at approx. 4:00pm, Detective Landeros from the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division was able to secure an arrest warrant for Peter Zabala for the murder of Ashley Tucker. Peter Zabala has been charged with (3) counts of First Degree Murder, and (2) counts of concealment of a Homicide. I can’t even begin to describe the diligence and work ethic every member of the Investigations Division has exhibited in working this case. This is just one of the many examples of the dedication of purpose all of our members have in serving our city. We will be meeting with the family of Ashley Tucker this evening, so they understand the process and what will transpire in the coming days. This case has touched every member of the department that has dedicated time and effort to solving what began as a mystery. Our hearts go out to the family and our mission from day one was to help them attain some semblance of closure, knowing that nothing prepares you for this kind of tragedy. We will continue to work with the members of the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, until Peter Zabala is prosecuted to the fullest extent.”

Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest regarding this story.