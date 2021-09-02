      Weather Alert

Charges Filed in Connection to Lockport Township Homicide

Sep 2, 2021 @ 4:41pm

The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced that charges have been filed in connection to a Lockport Township homicide from earlier in the week. Alvin Green has been charged in the murder of 39-year-old Patrick Taylor.

On Tuesday, at 6:35pm, Sheriff’s deputies responded to Oak Avenue, west of Brassel Street, in Lockport Township for a shooting that has just occurred. Deputies began life saving measures on Taylor who had been shot multiple times. Lockport Township Fire responded and Taylor was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Multiple witnesses reported that Taylor had been walking down the street when a subject driving a red van had shot and killed him. The warrant carries a bond of $3 million.

Popular Posts
Upd: Homicide Victim Identified in Romeoville
Update: Missing 15-Year-Old in Crest Hill has been found
Investigation Underway After Double Fatal Crash in Peotone Township
ATVs Grow in Numbers along Joliet and Crest Hill Roads
Person of Interest in Custody in Lockport Township Homicide
Connect With Us Listen To Us On