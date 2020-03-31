Charitable Grants Available from Giving Gala
Friends for Charitable Giving (FCG), a nonprofit corporation organized and operated by volunteers exclusively for charitable purposes, is pleased to announce that it is now accepting applications for grants to qualifying charities. Approximately $110,000 in net income from the 2020 Plainfield Giving Gala, a black-tie fund raising event held on February 22, 2020, will be used to award grants to local charitable organizations. Last year FCG disbursed almost $70,000 in grants to several charities.
For an organization to be eligible for a grant, it must be a 501(c) (3) nonprofit entity that provides charitable services within the boundaries of Plainfield School District 202. Grant requests must be for a specific charitable purpose pertaining to the grantee’s services or programs. Preference will be given to grant requests pertaining to food insecurity, health and welfare of children and families, education and job training, needs of the disabled and community service initiatives.
For more information about the grants and to download an application go to:
http://plainfieldgivinggala.org Click on Grant Guidelines and Application.