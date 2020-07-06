Charlie Daniels Dies at 83; Was Scheduled to Play Rialto in September
Country music and southern rock legend Charlie Daniels has passed. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member died this morning at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee. Doctors determined the cause of death was a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83.
Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.
Daniels was scheduled to play to the Rialto with the special guests The Marshall Tucker Band on September 11th at 7:30pm. The performance was part of Daniels “Fire on the Mountain Tour.”