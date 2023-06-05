‘Cheers’ Bar Sells For $675,000 At Dallas Auction

DALLAS (AP) — The bar from the television series “Cheers” sold for $675,000 at auction over the weekend, garnering the highest bid among the nearly 1,000 props, costumes and sets from classic TV shows offered up from a collection amassed by one man.

The items sold during Heritage Auctions’ three-day event that wrapped up Sunday in Dallas brought in over $5 million.

James Comisar spent more than three decades collecting and caring for the pieces.

He says that after his dream of creating a museum to house his collection failed to come together, it was time for the pieces to go to fans.