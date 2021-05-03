      Breaking News
Cherry Hill Road from Spencer Road to Laraway Road will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday, May 3, 2021

May 3, 2021 @ 7:46am

Cherry Hill Road from Spencer Road (Illinois Highway) to Laraway Road will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday, May 3, 2021 in order to allow the CN railroad to complete rail crossing repairs.  A detour route utilizing Spencer Road (Illinois Highway), Gougar Road, and Laraway Road will be posted.  It is expected that the work will be completed and the road reopened by Saturday, May 8, 2021.

