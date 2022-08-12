1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo
Markley & Van Camp Show
1:00pm - 3:00pm

Chicago Alderman Ray Lopez Files Ordinance To Ban Changes To Soldier Field

August 12, 2022 2:10PM CDT
Share
(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)

A member of Chicago’s City Council wants to prevent any changes to Soldier Field.  Fifteenth Ward Alderman and candidate for mayor Ray Lopez filed an order yesterday to ban the Tax Increment Financing money to the Chicago Park District if any alteration is made to the name Soldier Field of its monuments.  Mayor Lightfoot recently announced three proposals for renovations to the sports venue.  One includes a dome.

 

Popular Posts

1

Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
2

IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
3

Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
4

Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law
5

Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Recent Posts