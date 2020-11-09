Chicago Area Democrats In Play For Biden Administration Spots
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2014, file photo, then-Senate candidate Rep. Tammy Duckworth, appears in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
Several names of Illinoisans are surfacing as possible members of the Biden administration. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the former vice-president’s senior adviser in the campaign Sheila Nix of west suburban Oak Park could be a part of the transition team and the new cabinet. Senator Tammy Duckworth is expected to be considered for Defense Department Secretary or the head of Department of Veterans Affairs Chief. Other names mentioned for positions include Ariel Investments President Mellody Hobson, Valerie Alexander, a former chief of staff for Senator Dick Durbin, and Claudia Chavez, a one-time staffer for former Mayor Rahm Emanuel.