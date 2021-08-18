      Weather Alert

Chicago Area Theaters To Enforce COVID-19 Precautions

Aug 18, 2021 @ 9:02am
Chicago Theatre/md

A large group of Chicago-area theaters, dance and performing arts companies will be enforcing COVID-19 precautions through at least the end of the year. The new policies were announced yesterday by the League, a coalition of more than 65 theaters and arts producers. The group will require proof of vaccination or negative tests, and face coverings, depending on the theater. The new COVID protocols will go into effect September 1st for all indoor productions, and will include Loop theaters run by Broadway in Chicago.

Popular Posts
UPDATE: Road Now Open; I-80 Shut Down At Larkin For Police Activity
Disturbance At Local Motel Results In an Arrest
Fiery Fatal Crash On I-80 Through Construction Zone On Saturday
Rialto Square Theatre Announces Home for the Holidays 2021
Census Data Shows Drop in Central Illinois Population
Connect With Us Listen To Us On